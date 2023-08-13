Govt wants to impose 'dictatorship': Sibal slams bills to replace criminal laws

"They (NDA government) talk about ending colonial era laws, but their thinking is that they want to impose dictatorship in the country through laws. They want to make such laws under which action can be taken against Supreme Court and high court judges, magistrates, public servants, CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General), and other government officials," Sibal said at a press conference here.

"I want to request judges to be vigilant. If such laws are passed then the future of the country would be imperiled," the senior advocate said.

Referring to the BNS Bill, Sibal said it is "dangerous" and if passed then only the government's writ will run on all institutions.

"I request you (government) to take back these (bills). We will tour the country and tell the people what kind of democracy you want, one that throttles the people through laws and gags them," he said.