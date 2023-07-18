BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's ill-advised demand to investigate his video leak

One has to hand it to Kirit Somaiya for chutzpah. More than 24 hours after an obscene video of his, showing him in what seems like a hotel room, bare-bodied and sporting various expressions of agony (or ecstasy) went viral, he lost none of his brazenness.

On the contrary, he has demanded an investigation into the conspiracy behind the video and written to home minister Devendra Fadnavis about the same.

A Marathi news channel, Lokshahi, aired the video—which was blurred and masked in portions to prevent depiction of obscenity and protect the identity of the woman in it. However, this is not the only video said to be in circulation.

In demanding an investigation, Somaiyya may have bitten off more than he can chew, for sources reveal that there are several of the other videos are more explicit.