In a first, KCR and family stay away from a major election

For the first time since floating the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) 23 years ago, the family of party founder K. Chandrasekhar Rao is staying away from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The former chief minister or a member of his family has fought every Parliament and Assembly election since 2004.

There was speculation that KCR, as the BRS chief is popularly known, or his son K. T. Rama Rao or nephew T. Harish Rao would contest Lok Sabha elections this time. However, none of the three MLAs have entered the fray.

KCR’s daughter K. Kavitha, who lost the 2019 election from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, is not contesting this time either. A member of the Telangana Legislative Council, she was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

KCR, who had resigned from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to float TRS to revive the Telangana movement in 2001, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Karimnagar in 2004 and became a minister in the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. He had retained the seat in by-elections held in 2006 and 2008.

In 2009, KCR was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mahabubnagar. It was during this term that he succeeded in achieving the goal of a separate Telangana state.