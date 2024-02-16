India will lose if the BJP retains power: DMK leader Kanimozhi

DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Friday strongly criticised the freezing of the Congress party's main bank accounts, claiming it reflects the BJP's fear of engaging in the electoral process democratically.

The bank accounts of the Congress were frozen over an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore, but an I-T appellate tribunal later allowed the party to operate them pending a further hearing next week, in some semblance of relief for the party, which said the move had impacted all political activity.

"I strongly condemn the freezing of the Congress and Youth Congress bank accounts mere weeks before the elections in India, the largest democracy. This action unmistakably reflects a fear of the BJP engaging in the electoral process democratically," Kanimozhi said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting at Ottapidaram in her constituency of Thoothukudi on Thursday, she said the opposition INDIA bloc will win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"India will lose if the BJP retains power. Their victory is this country's loss," she remarked.