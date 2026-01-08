Indore tragedy: Congress raises cholera question, asks where ADB funds went

The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the water contamination-related deaths in Indore, caused by the supply of contaminated drinking water, and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry.

The state's principal Opposition party also accused the BJP government of squandering funds sanctioned by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Congress spokesperson and the party's media and publicity department chairman Pawan Kahera said the tragedy was not an “administrative lapse” but a systemic failure that points to criminal negligence in the execution of urban water supply projects.

“We demand that this neglect be immediately probed under the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office, with escalation to the Asian Development Bank and an independent, Supreme Court–level inquiry so that the BJP government is held accountable,” Khera said, addressing media at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

"Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya insulted concerned journalists with the dismissive remark, 'don’t ask fokat (rubbish) questions', and used shameless words while grieving families waited in vain for the promised compensation," he claimed.

Khera emphasised that in 2003 and 2008, the ADB had extended loans of USD 200 million and 71 million respectively to the Madhya Pradesh government for urban water supply and environment improvement projects. “Despite this, the BJP government has repeatedly failed to ensure clean and safe drinking water...Where has that money gone?” Khera asked.