Indore tragedy: Congress raises cholera question, asks where ADB funds went
What happened to ADB loans of $200 million and $71 million, party asks, demands Supreme Court-monitored investigation
The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the water contamination-related deaths in Indore, caused by the supply of contaminated drinking water, and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry.
The state's principal Opposition party also accused the BJP government of squandering funds sanctioned by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Congress spokesperson and the party's media and publicity department chairman Pawan Kahera said the tragedy was not an “administrative lapse” but a systemic failure that points to criminal negligence in the execution of urban water supply projects.
“We demand that this neglect be immediately probed under the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office, with escalation to the Asian Development Bank and an independent, Supreme Court–level inquiry so that the BJP government is held accountable,” Khera said, addressing media at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.
"Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya insulted concerned journalists with the dismissive remark, 'don’t ask fokat (rubbish) questions', and used shameless words while grieving families waited in vain for the promised compensation," he claimed.
Khera emphasised that in 2003 and 2008, the ADB had extended loans of USD 200 million and 71 million respectively to the Madhya Pradesh government for urban water supply and environment improvement projects. “Despite this, the BJP government has repeatedly failed to ensure clean and safe drinking water...Where has that money gone?” Khera asked.
"Quarterly water quality testing was not conducted, monitoring reports were never prepared or submitted, and critical infrastructure projects were left incomplete or mismanaged," he added.
Khera also raised questions about whether the deaths were the result of haija (cholera). "In the cases of deaths due to contaminated water in Indore, were water samples and stool samples of the affected citizens tested? If yes, was the cholera bacteria found in it? If yes, have these cases been notified under the IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme) as is mandatory? Plenty is being hidden."
At least 18 people, including a six-month-old infant, have lost their lives in Indore, while over 40,000 residents have been affected and many continue to battle for survival in hospital intensive care units. The deaths have come as a cruel irony for Indore, which has repeatedly been ranked India's ‘cleanest city’ in the Centre’s Swachh Survekshan survey.
Khera slammed the state government for announcing a compensation of just Rs 2 lakh per victim, calling it “a contemptible sum that mocks the value of human life”.
It is worth noting here that over Rs 100 crore was released during the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh through ADB funding. It was meant to strengthen public health system. "Instead, the BJP has squandered these resources, betraying the trust of the people,” he said.
The Congress has repeatedly said providing clean drinking water is not a charity but a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. The party also drew the public's attention to a string of recent tragedies in the state.
“Just months ago, at least 23 children died after consuming contaminated cough syrup. Children have lost their lives after rats bit them in government hospitals. Today, people are dying because sewage-mixed water is flowing into their homes. Madhya Pradesh has become an epicentre of misgovernance, where apathy kills and accountability is nowhere to be found,” the party said.
