Infighting continues in Karnataka BJP, MLA Bellad’s audio goes viral

The BJP, which suffered a humiliating defeat in the recent Karnataka Assembly elections, is increasingly plagued by infighting.

On Wednesday, when the ruling Congress announced the launch of a second free flagship scheme, an audio clip, purportedly of BJP MLA Arvind Bellad saying his party was not defeated by people but by its own leaders, went viral on social media.

“People have not sent us home. We are defeated by our own party leaders. The workers were not happy with the work of the government while in power. Few analyse that it is because Muslims have not voted, the BJP got defeated. But, when did the Muslims vote for the BJP? An honest introspection should be done on the defeat,” Bellad allegedly says in the audio.