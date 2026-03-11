JNUSU referendum: Over 2,100 students vote in favour of VC's resignation

More than 2,100 students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) voted in favour of vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit stepping down in a referendum conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), with the results released by the student body on Wednesday, 11 March.

According to the student union, the referendum was held on 10 March across different schools of the university. A total of 2,409 students participated in the vote.

Addressing a press conference, JNUSU president Aditi Mishra said: “A total of 2,409 students cast their votes in the referendum. 2,181 students (90.54 per cent) voted against the continuation of the vice-chancellor in JNU, as in more than 90 per cent of the students who voted think that the VC should resign, following the casteist remarks she has made.”

Announcing the results, Mishra added that 207 students (8.59 per cent) voted in favour of the vice chancellor continuing in office, while 21 votes (0.87 per cent) were declared invalid.

Former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar said the outcome was a response to the vice-chancellor’s earlier remark that only a “10 per cent lunatic fringe” on campus was trying to defame the university.

“The referendum results are an answer to the VC. She says that only a ‘10 per cent lunatic fringe’ exists on this campus which is defaming the university. The truth is that 90 per cent of the campus considers the VC casteist and corrupt, which is why they are demanding her resignation,” Kumar said.