JNUSU referendum: Over 2,100 students vote in favour of VC's resignation
Student union says over 90 per cent of 2,409 voters opposed VC continuing; public hearing planned on 16–17 March
More than 2,100 students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) voted in favour of vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit stepping down in a referendum conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), with the results released by the student body on Wednesday, 11 March.
According to the student union, the referendum was held on 10 March across different schools of the university. A total of 2,409 students participated in the vote.
Addressing a press conference, JNUSU president Aditi Mishra said: “A total of 2,409 students cast their votes in the referendum. 2,181 students (90.54 per cent) voted against the continuation of the vice-chancellor in JNU, as in more than 90 per cent of the students who voted think that the VC should resign, following the casteist remarks she has made.”
Announcing the results, Mishra added that 207 students (8.59 per cent) voted in favour of the vice chancellor continuing in office, while 21 votes (0.87 per cent) were declared invalid.
Former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar said the outcome was a response to the vice-chancellor’s earlier remark that only a “10 per cent lunatic fringe” on campus was trying to defame the university.
“The referendum results are an answer to the VC. She says that only a ‘10 per cent lunatic fringe’ exists on this campus which is defaming the university. The truth is that 90 per cent of the campus considers the VC casteist and corrupt, which is why they are demanding her resignation,” Kumar said.
The JNU administration did not immediately respond to queries regarding the referendum results.
The student union also announced that a public hearing against the vice chancellor will be held on the JNU campus on 16–17 March, where retired judges, lawyers, academics and social activists are expected to participate. “The public hearing will be held on 16–17 March, where we will come with a charge sheet, detailing the VC's corrupt acts,” Mishra said.
Students have been protesting against the university administration for several weeks. The unrest began after the JNU administration suspended four JNUSU office-bearers — president Aditi Mishra, vice-president K. Gopika, general-secretary Sunil Yadav and joint-secretary Danish Ali — along with former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar for two semesters.
The suspensions were linked to their alleged role in protests against the introduction of facial recognition technology (FRT) on campus and incidents of “extensive damage to university property” during a protest held on 21 November 2025 at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Central Library.
The protests intensified after remarks attributed to the vice-chancellor in an interview, where she accused Dalits of “playing the victim card”. Student groups have alleged that the statement — including remarks that “Dalits and Blacks suffer from a victimhood mentality” — triggered widespread anger on campus.
Student organisations have also accused the university administration of corruption, nepotism, violation of reservation policies and running the university in an undemocratic manner.
The confrontation escalated when students marched towards the Ministry of Education demanding adequate funding for the university, compliance with University Grants Commission regulations and the vice-chancellor’s resignation. Police detained more than 50 students during the march and arrested 14, who were sent to Tihar Jail and remained in custody for three days.
Student leaders have also alleged that the vice-chancellor did not issue any statement criticising the police action against protesting students, which they say has strengthened allegations of coordination between the administration and the police.
Releasing the referendum results, the JNUSU said the outcome reflected the overwhelming sentiment of the student community and reiterated its demand for the vice chancellor’s immediate resignation.
“The referendum clearly reflects the overwhelming sentiment of the student body. The students of JNU have delivered a decisive democratic mandate demanding accountability and the resignation of the vice chancellor. JNUSU reiterates its demand for the immediate resignation of the casteist vice chancellor and calls upon the Ministry of Education to take cognisance of the democratic voice of the students,” the student union said in a statement.
With PTI inputs
