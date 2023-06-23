Kerala: Congress state chief Sudhakaran arrested, will be released on bail

Police arrested KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) President K Sudhakaran on Friday in a case related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. He is likely to be released on bail soon based on the High Court directive.

The senior Congress leader had been quizzed for nearly seven hours by the crime branch ahead of the arrest. Earlier, the agency had submitted an additional report before the court here, arraigning Sudhakaran as an accused in the case.

The police had decided to interrogate the KPCC president on the basis of a statement by anonymous complainants who claimed to have given Monson money in Sudhakaran’s presence. However, Sudhakaran has denied the claims. Sudhakaran had said he had gone to Mavunkal's residence for treatment, as the latter claimed to be a trained cosmetologist.