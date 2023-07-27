Manipur issue will be solved in due course: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha who led the BJP to power in Tripura earlier this year believes that the problems in the neighbouring state of Manipur “will be solved in due course”.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Saha also claimed the BJP has been making inroads into the tribal belt in the state which till now has been in the iron grip of a tribal outfit Tipra MOTHA, which he feels is suffering from “its own problems”.

“It (troubles) has happened before in Manipur. I do believe in due course the matter (ethnic clashes) will be solved,” said the 70-year-old chief minister.

His own state, which has a long history of tribal insurgency and massacres, earlier this week witnessed demonstrations by Kuki and other tribes in the Jampui hills protesting the ongoing violence in Manipur.