NCP brings new flavour to 'Aya Ram, Gaya Ram' phenomenon

The Nationalist Congress Party has given a unique flavour to the term ‘Aya Ram, Gaya Ram’. That terminology appeared first in the Indian political lexicon when, in the 1960s, an MLA from Haryana called Ram changed his party thrice in a single day. After the anti-defection law was passed in the 1980s, there was a stop to the phenomenon of the singular Aya Rams and Gaya Rams as any political party breaking away now requires the support of two-thirds of its MLAs to emerge as a new force.

However, single MLAs defecting need to resign the seats they contested on their party’s symbol and re-run on a new symbol. Not everyone is confident of accomplishing that task, most defectors in recent years have sought safety in numbers.

Thus when Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena a year ago, he made sure he had the support of at least 40 of the party’s 56 MLAs, just about clearing the two-thirds mark.

But now a year later Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party, is by no means sure of the same. On July 2, when he switched sides, he claimed he had the support of 32 of the party’s 53 MLAs. However, his troubles began two weeks later when only 15 of these 32 MLAs were seen sitting alongside him on the treasury benches on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature. As many as 27 MLAs, some of them from the Sharad Pawar camp, absented themselves from the House.