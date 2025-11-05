NDA wants to win Bihar elections through vote chori: Priyanka

Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, 5 November, accused the ruling NDA coalition of attempting to form the Bihar government through ‘vote chori’ (theft), pointing out that 65 lakh names, many of them women, have been deleted from electoral rolls via the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). She alleged that the NDA is resorting to fraud because people are disillusioned after two decades of its rule.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in West Champaran’s Valmiki Nagar and Chanpatia, Priyanka described the current political scenario as reminiscent of the British Raj, expressing doubts over whether future elections will even be conducted. “My brother Rahul has exposed ‘vote theft’ in Haryana,” she said, urging the people of Bihar to reject the NDA.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she charged that he prioritizes political rivalries over addressing crime, corruption, and youth education in Bihar. She highlighted Modi’s apparent neglect of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at rallies and alleged the NDA’s focus lies more on Congress and RJD leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav than on the youth of Bihar.