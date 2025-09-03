OBCs will take to streets: Activist on govt's Maratha quota decision

Govt move to grant Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas sparks OBC backlash

Manoj Jarange ends fast after Fadnavis govt accepts demands

OBC activist warns of protests, questions legality and fairness of quota dilution

The Maharashtra government’s latest attempt to douse the flames of the Maratha quota agitation has lit a fresh fire elsewhere. By announcing that Marathas with historical records of Kunbi lineage can obtain Kunbi caste certificates, the state has effectively provided a pathway for them to claim benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

The Kunbi community, a traditional agrarian caste, is already recognised as OBC in Maharashtra. Granting Marathas access through the Kunbi tag is meant to pacify protesters who have long demanded reservations in education and jobs. But this workaround threatens to upset the delicate arithmetic of caste-based quotas.

Two activists have come to symbolise the current churn:

Manoj Jarange , the face of the Maratha reservation stir, ended his five-day fast in Mumbai after the government agreed to most of his demands, including the contentious Kunbi certificate provision.

Laxman Hake, an OBC activist, has warned that the decision amounts to intrusion into OBC territory. He insists the government has neither the right nor authority to reclassify Marathas through a mere resolution, and has threatened mass mobilisation of OBCs and Vimukt Jati–Nomadic Tribes (VJNTs) if their share of quotas is compromised.

The state government resolution (GR) relies on the Hyderabad Gazetteer to identify Marathas with Kunbi roots. Revenue records in the gazetteer are treated as historical proof. But Hake dismisses this interpretation as flawed: