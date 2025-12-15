Parliament review: Who noticed the Opposition get the better of BJP?

It came as no surprise when mainstream media in the national capital ignored the impressive Congress rally against ‘vote chori (theft)’ at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Not only were perfunctory reports buried inside, virtually every newspaper, news agency and TV news channel across the country refrained from showing the crowd of Congress supporters. The same ‘boring’ still picture of Congress leaders standing together on stage were used by most of them. This was anticipated, of course.

Similarly, the media took scant notice of the pathetic performance of the government in Parliament last week. Parliamentary coverage in the media has virtually come to a standstill in the last several years, and even the Question Hour, which last week elicited the reply that public-sector banks had written off Rs 6.5 lakh crore of loans in the last five years, is no longer newsworthy.

The media also ignored the poor attendance on the treasury benches during the debates. Indeed, the Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned for 15 minutes because no cabinet minister was present even when the chair called them to lay papers in the House.