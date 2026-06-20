'PR first, not nation': Cong slams Modi for not raising seafarers' deaths with Trump
Cong alleges Modi failed to directly raise the killing of 3 Indian seafarers in a US strike during his meeting with President Donald Trump at G7 summit
The Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to directly raise with US President Donald Trump the killing of three Indian seafarers in an American military strike and alleged that the government's guiding principle had become "PR first" rather than "nation first".
The opposition party also invoked the responses of former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and Indira Gandhi during past diplomatic disputes involving the United States, arguing that previous Congress governments had prioritised national interests in their dealings with Washington.
Addressing a press conference, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera criticised Modi's interaction with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.
"He sat huddled on the sofa, addressing Trump as 'excellency'. It was truly embarrassing. It looked as though a company agent were speaking to the boss; we had never seen a prime minister like this before," Khera alleged.
The Congress leader claimed that despite the deaths of three Indian sailors in a US military strike, Trump did not express regret and Modi did not press the issue strongly enough.
"Narendra Modi kept giggling but failed to ask Trump a single question about the killing of Indian sailors, simply because his skin had been complimented," Khera said.
Referring to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the government's foreign policy, Khera alleged that India had suffered diplomatic setbacks under the current administration.
"This is not 'nation first' but 'PR first'," he said.
Khera also cited the diplomatic response of former prime minister Manmohan Singh during the Devyani Khobragade row in 2013 and referred to policies pursued under former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi to argue that earlier governments had adopted a firmer approach in dealing with the United States.
He further alleged that Modi did not raise several key issues during his discussions with Trump, including the killing of Indian sailors, trade concerns and Trump's remarks regarding Operation Sindoor.
The Congress leader also referred to recent developments involving the United States, including changes to military command structures, visa policies and references to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, claiming these issues reflected a weakening of India's diplomatic position.
The opposition party had earlier criticised Modi for not specifically mentioning the deaths of the three Indian seafarers during his public remarks alongside Trump.
While Modi did raise the broader issue of maritime security and the safety of seafarers during his comments, the Congress argued that the deaths of the Indian crew members warranted direct mention.
Modi and Trump held wide-ranging talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit that focused on the proposed bilateral trade agreement, defence and security cooperation, and developments in West Asia.
The meeting came days after three Indian seafarers were killed aboard a merchant vessel in a US military strike.
During his remarks, Modi stressed the importance of freedom of navigation and the safety of Indian seafarers working in global maritime trade.
"We have always said that there should be freedom of navigation. Lakhs of Indian seafarers operate in the maritime trade sector. I believe that their security is equally important. I am confident that the deal (with Iran) will have provisions for the security of the seafarers," the prime minister said.
Trump described his meeting with Modi as "great" and praised the Indian leader.