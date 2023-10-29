Rahul Gandhi meets Chhattisgarh farmers ahead of assembly polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Kathiya village near Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, where he helped farmers and labourers in harvesting paddy and interacted with them.

Congress leader took to microblogging platform X to highlight the work done by his party government for farmers in Chhattisgarh.

Posting in Hindi, Gandhi listed the five decisions taken by the Congress government led by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh that have helped farmers prosper: a minimum support price (MSP) for paddy of Rs 2,650 per quintal, Rs 23,000 crore input subsidy to 26 lakh farmers, Rs 10,000 crore worth loans waived for 19 lakh farmers, electricity bills cut by half, Rs 7,000 per year to 5 lakh farmers.

Gandhi said he wishes to replicate the model in the rest of India too.

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on 7 and 17 November, and counting will be held on 3 December.

In 2018, the Congress won 68 out of 90 legislative assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, with a vote share of 43.9 per cent.