Why Rohit's FIR on Ajit Pawar crash not taken yet, Raj Thackeray asks

Maharashtra Navanirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has questioned why an FIR has not yet been registered in connection with the fatal plane crash that killed former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in late January, remarking that the Devendra Fadnavis government appears to be “dangling the ghosts of suspicion”.

The remarks came after Ajit Pawar’s nephew, NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar, met Thackeray on Friday to brief him on the technical aspects of the 28 January crash in Baramati that claimed five lives, including Ajit Pawar’s.

Rohit Pawar has been attempting to get an FIR registered to enable what he describes as a transparent investigation into the incident. However, both the Marine Drive and Baramati Taluka police stations have refused to file a case.

Following his meeting with Thackeray, Rohit Pawar also met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Vidhan Bhavan, urging him to intervene and help initiate the FIR process. He is understood to have submitted evidence that he believes could aid a proper investigation.

Addressing a press conference later, Thackeray expressed surprise at the police’s refusal to register a case. “Why is Rohit Pawar’s FIR not being taken? It creates the impression that the Fadnavis government is being guided by suspicion rather than transparency,” he said.