Why Rohit's FIR on Ajit Pawar crash not taken yet, Raj Thackeray asks
MNS chief flags ‘suspicion-driven governance’ as Ajit Pawar's nephew sticks to demand for probe into fatal crash
Maharashtra Navanirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has questioned why an FIR has not yet been registered in connection with the fatal plane crash that killed former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in late January, remarking that the Devendra Fadnavis government appears to be “dangling the ghosts of suspicion”.
The remarks came after Ajit Pawar’s nephew, NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar, met Thackeray on Friday to brief him on the technical aspects of the 28 January crash in Baramati that claimed five lives, including Ajit Pawar’s.
Rohit Pawar has been attempting to get an FIR registered to enable what he describes as a transparent investigation into the incident. However, both the Marine Drive and Baramati Taluka police stations have refused to file a case.
Following his meeting with Thackeray, Rohit Pawar also met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Vidhan Bhavan, urging him to intervene and help initiate the FIR process. He is understood to have submitted evidence that he believes could aid a proper investigation.
Addressing a press conference later, Thackeray expressed surprise at the police’s refusal to register a case. “Why is Rohit Pawar’s FIR not being taken? It creates the impression that the Fadnavis government is being guided by suspicion rather than transparency,” he said.
With the state legislature’s Budget session underway, Thackeray called on the chief minister to make a formal announcement ensuring the registration of an FIR and a fair probe. He also said Ajit Pawar's widow Sunetra Pawar, also his successor as deputy chief minister, should speak publicly on the matter.
Rohit Pawar has raised the possibility that the crash may not have been a mere accident but could involve deeper lapses or even a conspiracy. Preliminary reports have pointed to potential technical defects in aircraft operated by VSR Ventures — including the one Ajit Pawar was travelling in.
He has also alleged that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) initial report may have downplayed these defects, effectively shielding the operator.
No FIR has been filed so far, prompting concerns that the police may be acting under instructions from higher authorities — a matter Rohit Pawar raised directly with the chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio.
While Sunetra Pawar has called for a CBI probe, there is no clarity yet on whether the agency has initiated a formal investigation. Separately, the Pune CID has said its inquiry will examine whether criminal negligence or any unlawful act contributed to the crash.
The issue has taken on political overtones, particularly after Sunetra Pawar was elected national president of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP. Leaders from her camp and the BJP have criticised Rohit Pawar, accusing him of politicising a tragic incident.
Meanwhile, unease appears to be spreading within political circles. Maharashtra's second deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and leaders from his Shiv Sena faction have reportedly decided against flying in aircraft operated by VSR in the wake of the crash.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines