Rajiv Gandhi: PM with a ham radio network ensured we vote at 18, put women in power

Rajiv Gandhi (20 August 1944–21 May 1991), the youngest prime minister of India, has also been described as the most misunderstood and the most under-appreciated prime minister we had as well.

“India is an old country but a young nation. I am young and I too have a dream,” he once told the US Congress.

“I dream of an India strong, independent and self-reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world in the service of mankind,” he said, and did everything he could to push India into the 21st century looking like it belonged there.

Here is a compilation of recollections from people who worked closely with him on his mission or had a ringside seat — for just a few insights into his life, his views and his contributions as an individual and a leader.