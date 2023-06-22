Two apprehended in CoWin portal data leak case

The accused person's mother, who works as a healthworker in Bihar, also adds an intriguing twist to the case. Authorities are currently investigating whether her profession provided the arrested individual with any insider knowledge or facilitated his illicit activities.



Further details regarding her involvement or potential knowledge of her son's actions are yet to be disclosed by the police.



Earlier this month, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had dubbed the alleged data breach of Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries as "mischievous in nature", saying that the portal is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy.



The Ministry also said that it had requested the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to look into this issue and submit a report, besides initiating an internal exercise to review the existing security measures of CoWIN.