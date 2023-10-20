Use of Indian Army to promote govt schemes illegal, weakens it: Congress

The Congress on Friday accused the government of involving defence and related agencies in propagation of its schemes, alleging that the Centre is using the Army for its political agenda and weakening it.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi, the head of the party's ex-servicemen department chief Col (retd) Rohit Chaudhry said this step by the government is an "abuse of power" and is "illegal".

"In a bid to promote its politics, the (Narendra) Modi government has handed over posters of government schemes to the Army. The Defense Department has issued a circular, under which 822 selfie points related to the schemes of the Modi government will be set up in the country. Instructions have been given to the security agencies of the country to set up these points," Chaudhry claimed.