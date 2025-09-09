V-P poll: Nearly 96 per cent turnout by 3 pm

B. Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition INDIA bloc candidate for the vice-presidential election, on Tuesday emphasised that his campaign is about upholding the Constitution.

“I am only trying to awaken the conscience of the people. This is a fight for the Constitution; it will continue. I thank the people for the love I got and the response of the civil society,” Reddy said, signalling his commitment to constitutional values and appealing to public conscience amid the ongoing election.

The statement comes as voting is underway in the New Parliament Building in New Delhi, with Reddy contesting against NDA nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan in a crucial poll necessitated by the resignation of former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar.