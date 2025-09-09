MPs begin voting in the high-stakes vice-presidential election

Parliamentarians from the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc are exercising their franchise on Tuesday, 9 September, at the new parliament building in New Delhi, casting their votes in the much-anticipated vice-presidential election since the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The exercise, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., sees lawmakers from both Houses of Parliament participating by secret ballot, in accordance with established parliamentary procedure.

The contest pits NDA nominee and Maharashtra governor C.P. Radhakrishnan against INDIA bloc candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy. The vice-president of India also serves as the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, making the election significant for the functioning of the Upper House in particular — a role whose exercise has been contentious in prior iterations, even though Reddy has gone on record to say the Vice President’s chair is ‘not a political post’.