Voter Adhikar Yatra: WATCH highlights from Day 3, as winds of change blow through Bihar

Travelling through Bihar's town and cities on Day 3 of the INDIA bloc's Voter Adhikar Yatra — part of the Opposition's three-pronged campaign against the vagaries of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the state's assembly elections this year and the alleged evidences of 'Vote chori' from across India in last year's elections — Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav stopped to make a few pithy remarks on the state of democracy and the fight to ensure that most basic right of Indian citizenship: 'one man, one vote.'

Besides urging the public to join the campaign and take advantage of help from the party workers to redress any untoward deletions of their names from the voter lists, one of the statements from the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was to encourage Bihar to think about change as the state heads to assembly polls: "Bihar has the highest unemployment rate," he said, "If we have to end unemployment in Bihar, we must end 'Made in China' and bring in 'Made in Bihar, Made in India'."

Incidentally, China's foreign minister was in Delhi meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, ostensibly to strengthen bilateral ties on the 75th anniversary of India–China relations — though no official verdict on fertilisers and rare earths emerged, as had been hoped.