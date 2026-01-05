Voter roll hearings in Bengal trigger distress among elderly and vulnerable

As the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls gathers momentum in West Bengal, block offices across the state are becoming sites of anxiety and distress. What was conceived as a technical verification exercise has, on the ground, turned into a deeply emotive public issue, with elderly, disabled and economically vulnerable voters enduring physical hardship, long journeys and loss of livelihood to establish their status as “legitimate” electors.

From rural districts to urban centres, hearing venues have witnessed scenes that critics say undermine claims of a routine clean-up of voter lists. Octogenarians arriving on stretchers or leaning heavily on relatives, persons with disabilities struggling to navigate office premises, and daily wage earners skipping work out of fear that their names could be struck off have sharpened political fault lines ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

In Paschim Medinipur’s Debra block, 87-year-old Sneholata Bhakta travelled 32 km by car for her hearing. Seeing her frail condition, the block development officer verified her documents inside the vehicle and allowed her to leave. “Why should I spend money and suffer so much just to prove I am a voter?” she asked.

Nearby, 65-year-old Jharna Das, seriously ill and unable to walk, was carried into the hearing centre in her brother’s arms. “If we didn’t come, her name might be deleted,” he said. “That fear leaves no choice.”