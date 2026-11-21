Muslims and Dalits together constitute roughly 40 per cent of voters but are dispersed across Uttar Pradesh and hence the scramble to mobilise them before the February 2027 assembly polls

The combined vote share of ASP-AIMIM in 2022 was just 1.26 per cent compared to 32 per cent of the SP and 12 per cent of the BSP

BJP’s tally in the last three assembly elections has been 47 (2012), 312 (2017) and 255 (2022) in the 403-member House

It was an eventful fortnight in November. BSP chief Mayawati announced that a huge rally would be held on 6 December in Lucknow to heraldthe party’s ‘Mission 2027’. Days later Chandrashekhar Azad and Asaduddin Owaisi announced an electoral alliance to bring together Dalits and Muslims while the Samajwadi Party followed with a massive Dalit rally in Agra, believed to be a BJP bastion.

Analysts speculated if the formation of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha, as the electoral alliance between Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been named, poses more threat to the Samajwadi Party or the BSP, both of which could lose Dalit and Muslim voters to the Morcha, who together constitute approximately 40 per cent of the voters in UP and are indeed crucial in the assembly election due around February 2027.

On paper at least and judging by the results of past elections, the threat does not appear to be great. In the 2022 Assembly elections, Azad Samaj Party contested 111 seats and secured around 0.77 per cent of the votes, while AIMIM contested 95 constituencies and received approximately 0.49 per cent. Their combined vote share was about 1.26 per cent and neither won a seat. The Samajwadi Party in contrast polled 32 per cent votes and won 111 seats in the assembly. Even the Bahujan Samaj Party secured around 12 per cent votes and won a solitary seat. The Congress, which won two seats, also polled more votes than ASP and AIMIM together.