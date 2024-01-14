What can Milind Deora really do? He faces a Hobson's choice

It cannot be easy being Milind Deora in the year 2024.

His father, Murli Deora, was a blue-blooded Congressman; his mother, Hema Deora, is counted by Sonia Gandhi among her closest friends. He was given precedence over other equally committed Congress leaders essentially because of those two factors.

Congress leaders even denied a cabinet berth to former Bombay Congress president Gurudas Kamat because they wished not to hurt the Deoras in Mumbai.

Milind was made a minister of state in 2009 along with Kamat, who was far more experienced and senior. That caused a rift between him and his party leaders — Kamat remains the only person in India to have turned down a minister’s post over such a slight.

In the years in between 2014 and 2019, when Milind lost two consecutive elections from South Mumbai, he was still seen in proximity to Rahul Gandhi, traveling with him on tours to foreign universities and think tanks.

But he has been missing from the entourage in recent years, perhaps because the Congress was aware he was planning to jump ship.

Yet, since he didn’t, he was made joint treasurer of the AICC as recently as last month. Fund collecting was a role his father excelled in; Milind Deora too could have done a good job given his relations with prominent entrepreneurs in South Mumbai.

However, access to funds alone does not win an election—right?