Rs 5 lakh accident insurance for gig workers in Telangana

The Telangana government has extended its accident insurance scheme to gig workers and platform workers in the state, with a coverage of Rs 5 lakh.

The state government has issued an order to extend the scheme, which is already in operation for transport and non-transport auto drivers, home guards and working journalists. The entire cost of premium for the Rs 5 lakh accident insurance for beneficiaries will be covered by the state government.

The state government has designated the commissioner of transport as the master policyholder and the assistant motor vehicle inspectors of the state transport department as the registering authority and the claim-receiving authority respectively for gig workers and platform workers.

The orders were issued a week after chief minister A. Revanth Reddy made the first announcement during a meeting with gig workers.

He had stated that the state government would provide social security to workers across the unorganised sectors. He had also assured that the government would provide Rs 10 lakh health cover to gig workers under the Rajiv Arogyasri Scheme.