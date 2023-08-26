Moon mission "only the beginning," says ISRO's Somanath

On Wednesday, 23 August, India landed its lunar lander Vikram on the moon's south pole in a momentous accomplishment for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With the successful landing, India became the first country to put a spacecraft on the moon's south pole.

But for ISRO chairman S. Somanath, a new, critical phase of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is just beginning.

The six-wheeled, solar-powered rover Pragyan that Vikram carted on to the lunar surface will explore the largely uncharted south pole region of the moon and transmit images and scientific data over a period of two weeks.