NASA marks James Webb telescope's anniversary with stunning image of a 'star nursery'

To commemorate the first anniversary of capturing the sublime cosmic space surrounding us with its James Webb Space Telescope—the most powerful space observatory to be built when it began working—NASA has released yet another breathtaking image of our universe.

On Wednesday, July 12, NASA released this image of Rho Ophiuchi, an interstellar cloud complex full of nebulae, the next-closest star-forming region to Earth.

"It is a relatively small, quiet stellar nursery, but you’d never know it from Webb’s chaotic close-up. Jets bursting from young stars crisscross the image, impacting the surrounding interstellar gas and lighting up molecular hydrogen, shown in red. Some stars display the telltale shadow of a circumstellar disc, the makings of future planetary systems," read the image description.

"[The image captures] star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, Impressionistic texture," NASA adds.