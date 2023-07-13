NASA marks James Webb telescope's anniversary with stunning image of a 'star nursery'
The James Webb Space Telescope was launched on 25 December 2021 and its first-ever capture of the cosmos was released on 12 July 2022
To commemorate the first anniversary of capturing the sublime cosmic space surrounding us with its James Webb Space Telescope—the most powerful space observatory to be built when it began working—NASA has released yet another breathtaking image of our universe.
On Wednesday, July 12, NASA released this image of Rho Ophiuchi, an interstellar cloud complex full of nebulae, the next-closest star-forming region to Earth.
"It is a relatively small, quiet stellar nursery, but you’d never know it from Webb’s chaotic close-up. Jets bursting from young stars crisscross the image, impacting the surrounding interstellar gas and lighting up molecular hydrogen, shown in red. Some stars display the telltale shadow of a circumstellar disc, the makings of future planetary systems," read the image description.
"[The image captures] star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, Impressionistic texture," NASA adds.
NASA launched a monumental scientific endeavour that would redefine our understanding of the universe on Christmas, 25 December 2021—The James Webb Space Telescope, named after former NASA administrator James E. Webb.
Launched in partnership with the ESA (European Space Agency) and the CSA (Canadian Space Agency), the powerful space machine embarked on a mission to push the boundaries of exploration, unravel cosmic mysteries and provide us with unprecedented views of the cosmos.
Eventually, last year on 12 July, the observatory was able to release a spectacular slideshow of five images previously invisible to us—the Carina nebula, Stephan's Quintet, the Southern Ring nNebula, WASP-96b, and SMACS 0723.
The first anniversary of its recordings now celebrates NASA's spectacular endeavour to share "baby images of the universe".
"From our cosmic backyard in the solar system to distant galaxies near the dawn of time, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has delivered on its promise of revealing the universe like never before in its first year of science operations. To celebrate the completion of a successful first year, NASA has released Webb’s image of a small star-forming region in the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex," reads NASA's blog post.
“In just one year, the James Webb Space Telescope has transformed humanity’s view of the cosmos, peering into dust clouds and seeing light from faraway corners of the universe for the very first time. Every new image is a new discovery, empowering scientists around the globe to ask and answer questions they once could never dream of,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson.
“Webb is an investment in American innovation but also a scientific feat made possible with NASA’s international partners that share a can-do spirit to push the boundaries of what is known to be possible. Thousands of engineers, scientists, and leaders poured their life’s passion into this mission, and their efforts will continue to improve our understanding of the origins of the universe—and our place in it,” he added.
Since its launch, the James Webb Telescope has dazzled us with breathtaking images and remarkable scientific discoveries. Equipped with a colossal mirror spanning 6.5 metres in diameter, it surpasses the capabilities of its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, and promises to revolutionise our understanding of the universe.
One of the primary objectives of the James Webb Telescope is to investigate the early universe, allowing us to gaze back in time and witness the formation of galaxies and stars. By capturing the faint light emitted by distant objects, the telescope has already revealed stunning glimpses of the universe's infancy. These observations shed light on the conditions that shaped our cosmic neighbourhood and offer insights into the origins of life itself.
The telescope’s schedule for the next year is set, reports the New York Times, with roughly 5,000 hours of prime observing time for a suite of projects related to galactic formation, stellar chemistry, the behaviour of black holes, the large-scale structure of our universe, and more
As NASA commemorates the first-year anniversary of the James Webb Space Telescope, we celebrate a magnificent feat of human ingenuity and our collective yearning for discovery.
