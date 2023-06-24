Can Yashasvi Jaiswal be the No.3 in place of Pujara?

It’s a favourite national pastime in India to do a post-mortem after any team selection — and it’s been no different after the Tests and ODI squads were named for the tour of West Indies next month. After the anti-climax at the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the selectors have taken a few right calls with an eye towards the future — though the bigger picture looks like more of a balancing act again.

The call-ups of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaekwad, in light of their extraordinary performances in the IPL, were much expected and it will be no surprise to see the former coming in place of the dropped veteran Cheteshwar Pujara at number three. Gaekwad, on the other hand, is more of a backup opener to captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

The Jaiswal story, over the past two seasons, had been a phenomenal one when he made the No.3 position his own for the Mumbai team. The southpaw’s hunger for the big innings has not gone unnoticed in the 2022-23 domestic season and should he come good, it will offer the much-needed novelty of a left-hander in India’s top order in Tests after Sourav Ganguly (keeping in mind neither Yuvraj Singh or Suresh Raina played Test cricket regularly).