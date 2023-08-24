Does Pragg's rapid game make him a favourite in tiebreaker?

It’s almost in the fitness of things that the FIDE World Cup final between Magnus Carlsen and R. Praggnanandhaa will now be decided in a tie-breaker on Thursday. There has been very little to choose from between the two warriors so far – but the five-time world champion will be wary of the Pragg’s reputation in the rapid format to break the deadlock.

How will the tie-breaker be played in Baku on Thursday, which gets under way at 4.30 pm IST? The rulebook says two players will play two games in rapid format with time control of 10 minutes for each player and a 10-second increment for each move.

If a winner is still not decided, two more rapid games will be played with a time control of five minutes and a three-second increment of each move. If the score is still a draw, then the final will be played in a sudden-death mode in a single blitz game.