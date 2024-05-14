Fed Cup: Neeraj Chopra takes a rare bow in India after three years on 15 May
The Olympic and world champion has got a direct entry into the finals along with Jena and Manu
Fancy watching Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower, in action in India for the first time since March 2021? Anticipation among the local fans in Bhubaneswar is running high as the greatest Indian athlete in field events has been seeded to the final of the Federation Cup athletics on Wednesday (May 15) at Kalinga Sports Complex along with compatriots Kishore Jena and DP Manu.
The last time Neeraj competed in India was as an Olympic medal hopeful, winning gold in the Federation Cup with a throw of 87.80 m. Since then, he has transformed into a modern great of his sport but could not compete in India over the last two years as he was training or participating in tournaments on the global calendar.
Jena, who hails from Odisha and finished silver medallist to Neeraj in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, finished sixth in the 2023 World Championships and has already made the cut for Paris. Manu, on the other hand, is bidding to become the third Indian javelin thrower to earn a ticket to the Games and his best chance to try for the cut-off of 85.50m. His personal best, meanwhile, is an 84.35 m recorded in 2022.
It will, however, make for compelling viewing to witness the trio in action and several marquee events on the final day. ‘’All those who have crossed 75m will not compete in the qualifying rounds on Tuesday. There are nine of them from among those who had made entries, including Neeraj and Jena. They will directly compete in the final,’’ Radhakrishnan Nair, Indian athletics head coach, told PTI.
The start to the season had been an impressive one for Neeraj at the Diamond League in Doha last week, where his best of 88.38 metres fell short by two cms than Jakub Vadlech, who won the gold. Jena’s Diamond League debut, however, had disappointment in store, as his best effort of 76.31m was not enough for him to finish in the top eight.
Neeraj dug deep to produce his best throw in the sixth and final attempt for the silver, relegating former world champion Anderson Peters to third with 86.62 m. ‘’Today I felt I could do it, but somewhere I could not. Maybe God wants me to do it somewhere else. I told you yesterday that I am happy with my consistent performance. I will throw over 90 metres,’’ Neeraj said again with characteristic humility in Doha.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines