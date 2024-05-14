Fed Cup: Neeraj Chopra takes a rare bow in India after three years on 15 May

Fancy watching Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower, in action in India for the first time since March 2021? Anticipation among the local fans in Bhubaneswar is running high as the greatest Indian athlete in field events has been seeded to the final of the Federation Cup athletics on Wednesday (May 15) at Kalinga Sports Complex along with compatriots Kishore Jena and DP Manu.

The last time Neeraj competed in India was as an Olympic medal hopeful, winning gold in the Federation Cup with a throw of 87.80 m. Since then, he has transformed into a modern great of his sport but could not compete in India over the last two years as he was training or participating in tournaments on the global calendar.

Jena, who hails from Odisha and finished silver medallist to Neeraj in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, finished sixth in the 2023 World Championships and has already made the cut for Paris. Manu, on the other hand, is bidding to become the third Indian javelin thrower to earn a ticket to the Games and his best chance to try for the cut-off of 85.50m. His personal best, meanwhile, is an 84.35 m recorded in 2022.