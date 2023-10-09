ICC World Cup: Can’t allow Jadeja, Yadav, Ashwin to bowl how they want

After Suresh Raina and Eoin Morgan, former Australia ODI and T20 captain Aaron Finch offers his take on the ICC World Cup 2023, with special reference to Australia's six-wicket defeat against India in Chennai on Sunday, in this special column.

It was a fantastic game, much lower-scoring than we expected, and the conditions played a big part. I spoke to Rahul Dravid before the game and he didn’t expect there to be any dew. He was really surprised when it came down and said that India would have batted first as well.

You can’t allow Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Ashwin to bowl how they want to bowl on a surface like that. They’re so accurate and so highly skilled — Jadeja has done it to Australia so many times now.

Part of it comes down to how India bowled spin, but we also need to look at the way that Australia batted. There was a clear plan among the group to be proactive, to try to limit dot balls and rotate the strike against what they knew would be a world-class group of spinners.