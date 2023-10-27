ICC World Cup: Good to see Australia show more energy with bat and ball

In my last column, I called for Australia to play more aggressively. Three wins on the spin and successive scores of 350-plus later, it is safe to say they have done just that. They have shown more energy with bat and ball and when you do that, the fielding comes along for the ride.

Someone who never has too many problems playing in an aggressive manner is Glenn Maxwell, and his innings against the Netherlands ranks up there with his very best.

It was extraordinary, absolutely brutal at times, and to see it live was next level. Some of the shots he played were remarkable. It is hard enough batting right-handed, let alone playing those reverse shots left-handed against the quicks.

When Aiden Markram got a 49-ball hundred earlier in the competition, I didn’t think that would be beaten but Maxi obliterated it.

He has a huge amount of natural talent with his hands, of course, but the amount of effort and time he puts in is unbelievable. You’ll see him practising those reverse sweeps and switch-hits every training session against the spin but to incorporate that against quick bowlers as he does is so impressive.

Adam Zampa is also having a fantastic competition and his game continues to go from strength to strength. The variety of his deliveries has been outstanding and the best players in the world can’t get him away, which is

As a character, Zamps has a different outlook on life to a lot of people, he’s very relaxed and he doesn’t take things too seriously. He stays calm but he is a very straight shooter at the same time. He’s a wonderful guy to have in your team and your squad.

Australia now come into a tough run of games, starting with New Zealand in Dharamshala on Saturday, 28 October.

New Zealand have been really consistent across the board so far, which you always expect from them. Their batting is functioning well and they have plenty of options even after Kane Williamson’s injury. That hasn’t unsettled them, which is the sign of a really strong squad, a really good sign. He sets up those middle overs so well.