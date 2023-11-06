ICC World Cup: This team may not have a Yuvraj, but they have a Jadeja

A day before the India-South Africa match at the Eden, head coach Rahul Dravid spoke about how Ravindra Jadeja’s contribution often goes under the radar. This only compliments captain Rohit Sharma’s observation about the senior allrounder’s role being ‘under-appreciated.’

For far too long, the ever-smiling, effervescent Jaddu has served as the foot soldier for Indian cricket. Not too many remember that the 34-year-old had taken his international bow way back in 2009 around the same time as some of the other elder statesmen of the team like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – even a year before Ravi Ashwin.

Is it the easygoing demeanour, and often not being a glib talker, which has stopped him from not getting his due? Despite being one of the few cricketers in the team who is a certainty in all formats, fitness permitting, Jadeja was never considered to be a material for vice-captaincy over the years. His tryst with captaincy with Chennai Super Kings, albeit brief, was not a happy one either as it ended with a perception that he was not a captaincy material - but he has taken it all in his stride and moved on.