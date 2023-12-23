Making a Dangal is fine, but let’s not try to change the world

Remember Dangal, the sports biopic film produced by Amir Khan in 2016, which turned out to be the highest-earning Bollywood film till then?

The struggle of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who brings up his two daughters Geeta and Babita as wrestling champions struck a chord with the masses for its realistic production — and a statement on women’s empowerment. The movie raked it in at the box office.

Seven years down the line, the narrative falls a bit flat for me.

Hopefully, the girls must still be thronging the akhdas in Rohtak, Haryana and its adjoining areas, the region that Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik comes from. But there looks to be something rotten in the system, which may prevent us from becoming the sporting power that India aspires to be in the coming years.

Let’s ponder the scenes that unfolded over the last two days since the results of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election were announced.