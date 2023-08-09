ODI Men's World Cup: India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad officially rescheduled to October 14

The highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was rescheduled to October 14 by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

The development comes after the news of the most high-profile clash in the tournament being brought forward from the original date of October 15, owing to it coinciding with the first day of Navaratri, a major, nine-day Hindu festival as local police in Ahmedabad had raised concerns over providing adequate security on that day.

Apart from the India-Pakistan match, details of eight other matches have also been changed in the latest updated schedule of the tournament released on Wednesday.