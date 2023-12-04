T20 series win is good news, but no revenge for World Cup final defeat

A comprehensive T20I series win (4-1) against Australia can hopefully be the morale booster Indian cricket was looking for after the 50-overs World Cup heartbreak.

The victory has once again underlined the strength of the reserve bench and provided the think tank with a few valuable options for the T20I World Cup in seven months’ time — in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi and, of course, Rinku Singh.

So far, so good.

The problem, however, lies in the tendency of a certain section of fans on social media who see this as ‘revenge’ for Team India's humbling by the Yellow Shirts in Ahmedabad last month.

That's a knee-jerk, immature assessment of the context of the two competitions, and takes the focus off a major weakness that has been hurting India’s campaigns across major ICC competitions for a decade now.

There is no doubt that life has to go on after such a shattering defeat. Unlike other cricketing boards in the Indian Subcontinent, the BCCI rightly opted for a policy of continuity at least till the next World T20. But have we seen any transparency in the post-mortem discussing what went wrong on 19 November, when the hosts got the strike after losing the toss? The answer is a big fat ‘no’.