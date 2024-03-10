We just get lost with this term Bazball, fumes Nasser Hussain

Miffed at England's 4-1 shellacking by India, former captain Nasser Hussain has advised the team's misfiring batters to work on individual performances and eschew their obsession with 'Bazball', a term derived from England Test coach Brendon McCullum's nickname 'Baz', which fell flat as the tourists capitulated in three days in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, helping India secure their 17th straight Test series triumph on home soil.

"We just get lost with this term Bazball. The team, the management does not like the term Bazball. They need to look at their own individual performances," Hussain, who led England in 45 Test matches from 1999 to 2003, wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

He added, "Look at the opposition. Like in anything in life, try and learn. Why did we collapse? Why (does) Crawley keep getting starts and keep getting out? Ben Duckett got a brilliant 150, gave a charge when the ball was too new."

By his standards, skipper Ben Stokes had a forgettable series and that was not lost on Hussain. "Ben Stokes had a poor series with the bat. Maybe because he is playing only with the bat. Just look at your own game and improve," said Hussain.