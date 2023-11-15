World Cup semi-final: Oz rely on winning habit as Proteas look to shed 'chokers' tag

When Australia slipped to their second defeat in a row against South Africa at the start of this campaign, many thought they looked jaded and were relying too much on the old guard from their 2015 World Cup-winning side. A month down the line, the men with the winning experience are their best bet against the Proteas in the second semi-final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Rain gods willing, it could be a close battle between two of the most aggressive sides in the six weeks of the tournament so far. While the Proteas started in top gear by putting up that record total against Sri Lanka and followed the template of outbatting their opponents, the Aussies bounced back after the two demoralising defeats – though they never really had it easy.

If the turnaround of the five-time champions sent a clear message of never to rule out the Aussies, South Africa have managed to stamp their authority on their campaign, except when chasing down targets. The shock loss against qualifiers Netherlands, the close shave against Pakistan or the implosion again India at the same venue — all happened while batting second and will ride on their minds.