If you want the trophy, stop treating cricket like it's a religion

More than 48 hours after the World Cup final, I notice a disturbing fallout among a section of the more well-informed and dispassionate fans.

While a majority of the 1.4 billion population of India is still trying to recover from the comprehensive loss to Australia, there is another school of thought that feels the Indian cricket establishment has been 'served right'.

The latter set does have a point—what with the overriding feeling of jingoism that manifested itself on the two occasions that Ahmedabad hosted key matches, the India–Pakistan game and the final, where fans’ reluctance to applaud Travis Head’s counter-attacking century and booing the rival fans stuck out like a pair of sore thumbs.

There's also justification of a sort in the BCCI’s big bully attitude and remote control of the ICC, thanks to their financial muscle.

Tunku Varadarajan writes in the Wire: 'The BCCI has warped cricket, distorted it, making it so India-centric that other proud nations — some with better pedigrees than India’s — have been reduced to bit-part players, mendicants, petitioners for match time. Everything is now about India: the crowds, the songs, the scheduling, the pitches, the money. The one element the BCCI cannot control, mercifully, is the outcome of a match.'

Yet the stage had been all set for Rohit Sharma’s men to hold aloft the trophy (conspiracy theorists believed it was a matter of time). The thinking was that the BJP would kickstart his 2024 election campaign from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown — in a gigantic stadium named after him.

History is, however, replete with instances of political leaders and statesmen leveraging the country’s sporting success. It can even become a critical lever to peddle strident nationalism after warfare.