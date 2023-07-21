India can't stay neutral on Ukraine war — Germany's Habeck

At the start of a three-day visit to India, German Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck urged New Delhi to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine.

In an interview with DW's New Delhi bureau chief, Amrita Cheema, in New Delhi, Habeck said, "you can't stay neutral if there's injustice."

"There's always an aggressor and one that is the victim, and if you say 'I don't distinguish between aggressor and victim,' in a way, you don't reflect the real situation," he said.