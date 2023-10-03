Kyiv downs swarm of Iranian-made drones fired by Russian forces

Ukraine says it successfully shot down all but three of more than 30 Iranian-built drones fired by Russian forces from the occupied Crimea Peninsula.

The attack came as Kyiv warns that Moscow is increasingly turning back to a tactic of targeting energy infrastructure as it did last winter.

A statement said an Iskander-K cruise missile was also shot down.

In other news, the UK's Ministry of Defence says Moscow's tactic of labeling political opponents "foreign agents" is proving successful.