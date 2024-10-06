London Diary: Perhaps the sun has truly set on Britannia

Consider the following letter to the Times from leading wine merchant, Justin Langham:

‘This (Starmer and his colleagues’ behaviour) contrasts sharply with the occasion when we sent a case of our English sparkling wine to Rishi Sunak, who was then chancellor, to thank him for taking the time to research and answer a question about duty on English wine production.

'The response had not been favourable and there was no further contact...

'A handwritten note of thanks arrived within days; months later, we discovered that the gift had been immediately handed over to the government and then bought back at full market value by Mr Sunak. This is the level of decency and integrity we should expect in our senior politicians.’

Now put that in your cup and drink it.

Badly behaved Brits

At home, it’s all “excuse me”, “sorry” and “thank you”. But when they go abroad as tourists, all this politeness goes out the window, as the holiday spirit takes over and reveals another face of the famously buttoned-up Brits.

In a poll that asked people from 26 countries whether they thought their compatriots made a bad impression abroad, Britain was way ahead, at 57 per cent.

In other words, British tourists are the most badly behaved across Europe prompting a number of local authorities in some countries, notably Spain and Italy, to effectively ban them. Much of the criticism is directed at men for drinking too much, creating too much noise and generally misbehaving.

One British travel writer Anna Heathcote wrote a long blog ‘to explore... just how unpopular we are—or perceive ourselves to be—and the reasons behind why so many of us lose our inhibitions the minute we set foot in the airport’.