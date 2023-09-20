Poland threatens Kyiv with more import bans

Ukraine's first lady at UN: seeks help bring abducted children back home

Kyiv's first lady, Olena Zelenska, urged world leaders on Tuesday, 19 September to help bring back Ukrainian children who have been forcibly taken by Russia.

Speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, she said that more than 19,000 Ukrainian children have been taken to Russia where they are being indoctrinated and deprived of their national identity.

In Russia, "they were told that their parents don't need them, that their country doesn't need them, that nobody is waiting for them," Zelenska said.

Only 386 children have been brought back so far.

At the summit, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's actions genocidal and asked "We are trying to get children back home but time goes by. What will happen to them?"

Russia denied the allegations and instead claimed to have saved Ukrainian children from the horrors of war.

The International Criminal Court had previously issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova also faces similar charges.