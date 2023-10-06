Russia says downed 8 Ukrainian drones
Moscow accused Kyiv of carrying out "terrorist" drone attacks over its western territories. Meanwhile, Germany's president is traveling to Washington, where he's set to discuss Ukraine with Biden
Russia said it had destroyed eight drones launched by Ukraine over the western cities of Belgorod and Kursk.
The announcement came a day after a Russian strike killed at least 51 people gathered for a wake in a Ukrainian village.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in separate statements that at least seven of the drones were headed for Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine.
"Kyiv regime's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted," it said on Telegram.
Ukraine has carried out a string of drone attacks on Russia since launching its counteroffensive in June. Kyiv rarely comments on the attacks.
Meanwhile, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is visiting the US capital, Washington, where a meeting with President Joe Biden is expected to focus heavily on Ukraine and the fate of the US aid.
Germany's president to meet Biden in Washington
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is traveling to the US on Friday for a surprise visit to celebrate German-American Day.
During the trip, Steinmeier is due to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington.
The two leaders will reaffirm their "strong ties," the White House said in a statement on Thursday. Issues on the agenda include "defending democratic values and our shared commitment to support Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia's invasion," the statement added.
Steinmeier's trip comes amid growing concern within the European Union and the NATO military alliance regarding the continuity of US support to Ukraine in its war against Russia.
Published: 06 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM