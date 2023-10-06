Russia says downed 8 Ukrainian drones

Russia said it had destroyed eight drones launched by Ukraine over the western cities of Belgorod and Kursk.

The announcement came a day after a Russian strike killed at least 51 people gathered for a wake in a Ukrainian village.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in separate statements that at least seven of the drones were headed for Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine.

"Kyiv regime's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted," it said on Telegram.

Ukraine has carried out a string of drone attacks on Russia since launching its counteroffensive in June. Kyiv rarely comments on the attacks.

Meanwhile, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is visiting the US capital, Washington, where a meeting with President Joe Biden is expected to focus heavily on Ukraine and the fate of the US aid.