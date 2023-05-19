Salman Rushdie honoured with PEN Centenary Courage Award

Rushdie said he was accepting the award on behalf of the "heroes" who rushed the dias at the Chautauqua Institute and tackled his assailant after he was repeatedly stabbed on August 12.



"If it had not been for these people, I most certainly would not be standing here today. I was the target that day, but they were the heroes. The courage, that day, was all theirs. I owe my life to them," he said.



PEN America's current president, playwright and novelist Ayad Akhtar said the organisation was honouring Rushdie "because of what he stood for and continues to stand for".