Sudan conflict: EU warns of 'another genocide' in Darfur

The European Union on Sunday condemned an escalation of violence in Sudan's western Darfur region.

It warned of the danger of "another genocide" in Darfur.

The region has been destabilized since April due to a conflict between Sudan's regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.

What did the EU say about violence in Darfur?

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell condemned atrocities against Darfur's Masalit people and spoke of an "ethnic cleansing campaign."

"These latest atrocities are seemingly part of a wider ethnic cleansing campaign conducted by the RSF with the aim to eradicate the non-Arab Masalit community from West Darfur, and comes on top of the first wave of large violence in June," Borrell said.

"The international community cannot turn a blind eye on what is happening in Darfur and allow another genocide to happen in this region," he said.