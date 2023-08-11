Ukraine forces seize Russian weapons to keep fighting

In many cases, such weapons were seized during offensive operations launched by the Ukrainian armed forces. The faster Ukrainian troops advance, the more likely it is they will be able to find abandoned Russian equipment with minimal damage. Saruba explained that Kremlin-backed soldiers simply leave their equipment behind, often due to a minor defect. Everything depends on the condition of a particular weapon — if it's usable, it's registered with the military unit and permitted for use on the battlefield. Otherwise, it may be repaired first. If military personnel are not experienced in handling that particular weapon, they are trained accordingly.