Ukraine updates: Qatar mediates return of Ukrainian children

Four Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are to be reunited with relatives following a successful mediation effort by Qatar, officials said on Monday, 16 October.

The children, aged between two and 17, have been staying at the Qatari embassy in Moscow while Doha mediated between Russian and Ukrainian authorities, a diplomat briefed on the process said.

They include one child whose mother has been detained in Russia, and another who lost contact with his mother as he was in a Russian hospital when the war broke out.

Moscow has been accused of bringing thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia from Moscow-occupied territories.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin and his children's rights commissioner Maria-Lvova Belova over the alleged illegal deportations.