U.S.' relationship with India 'critical' in dealing with China, Russia: Congressman Ro Khanna

The U.S.' relationship with India is "critical" in dealing with its strategic adversaries - China and Russia, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has said.

Khanna spoke to radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt on 29 August after his return from India, where he led a bipartisan Congressional delegation.

"China and Russia are clearly two strategic challenges, adversaries. That's why the relationship with India is going to be so critical in dealing with it. I think China and Russia aren't always going to march lockstep and there are opportunities there, but by and large, we should be clear-eyed about what they're doing,” he said.

Khanna said it was unreasonable for the U.S. to expect that India will block the Strait of Malacca during a conflict with China, but New Delhi can be aggressive on its borders in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh to open a two-front war if Beijing invades Taiwan.

The Strait of Malacca is a waterway connecting the Andaman Sea (Indian Ocean) and the South China Sea (Pacific Ocean).